TrueCar Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the TrueCar Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Darrow. Please go ahead.



Michael D. Darrow - TrueCar, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar, and it's a pleasure to be you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thank you for joining live via our internet webcast. I will act as Chair person of this meeting, and I've asked Scott Watkinson, our Deputy General Counsel, to record the minutes of the meeting.



Before getting to the formal business of the meeting, let me introduce our other directors and director nominees who are joining us today. Christopher Claus, our Chairman; Robert Buce, Barbara Carbone, Erin Lantz, John Mendel, and Wesley Nichols.



Also like to introduce corporate officers who are joining us Jantoon Reigersman, our Financial Officer; Elias Rokos, our Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Swart, our General Counsel, John Foster, our Chief Human