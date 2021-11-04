Q3 2021 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Zaineb Bokhari -
Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome to TrueCar's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Mike Darrow, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jantoon Reigersman, our Chief Financial Officer.
Our third quarter stockholder letter, which was issued on Wednesday, November 3 after market close, is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com. We also issued a press release across PR Newswire with a link to the letter.
Before we get started, I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, including statements regarding TrueCar+ and our prequalification, home delivery and cellular car experience solutions, our partnering arrangements, including those with Navy Federal Credit Union and OEMs. And
