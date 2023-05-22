May 22, 2023 / 07:50PM GMT

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Thanks, everyone, for listening. Next up is TrueCar. We have Mike Darrow, President and CEO; also in the audience, Teresa Luong, Chief Financial Officer; and Zaineb Bokhari, Vice President, Investor Relations. So I believe Mike has a few quick prepared remarks, and then we can dive into Q&A.



Michael D. Darrow - TrueCar, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, Roger. I just want to give everybody a little bit of a background on TrueCar. Many of you may be familiar with us, if not, we entered the public markets in 2014, mostly as a listing site, generating leads, strong brand affiliation to the new car side of the business. That's how we got into the space. And the platform, the foundation of the brand was pricing transparency around new cars. We created a bell curve for consumers so that they could look at the new car price, determine what other cars were selling for in the marketplace of the same type and make some good decisions around pricing, and that really got