Q2 2023 TrueCar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the TrueCar Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded today. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jantoon Reigersman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. Please go ahead.



Jantoon E. Reigersman - TrueCar, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the TrueCar Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Teresa Luong, our Chief Financial Officer.



I hope you all had the opportunity to read our second quarter stockholder letter, which was released yesterday after market close and is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com.



Before we get started, I need to read our safe harbor. I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, plan, target, anticipate, become, seek, will, intend, confident and similar expressions and are not and should