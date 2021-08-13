Q4 2021 Twin Disc Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Twin Disc's Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Stan Berger. Please go ahead.



Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President



Thank you, Katie. On behalf of the management team of Twin Disc, we are extremely pleased that you have taken the time to participate in our call, and thank you for joining us to discuss the company's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results and business outlook.



Before introducing management, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during our conference call, especially those that states management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.



Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward