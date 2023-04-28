Q3 2023 Twin Disc Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Twin Disc Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jeff Knutson, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary. Thank you. You may begin.



Jeffrey S. Knutson - Twin Disc, Incorporated - VP of Finance, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thank you, Doug. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fiscal third quarter 2023 results. On the call with me today is John Batten, Twin Disc's CEO.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, especially statements expressing hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.



Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from