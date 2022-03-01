Q4 2021 Thoughtworks Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator





Unidentified Company Representative



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Thoughtworks' earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2021. We will be recording today's call and, during the presentations, all lines will be on listen only. Joining me today will be Thoughtworks' President and CEO, Guo Xiao, and CFO, Erin Cummins. The earnings press release was issued earlier today and it's also available on the Investor Relations page on thoughtworks.com if you want to review or download a copy.



Some of the matters we will discuss, including our expected business outlook, are forward-looking and, as such, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described in today's press release and discussed in the Risk Factors section of our statement on Form S-1 in connection with our initial public offering, in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC, and other reports we may file with the SEC from time to time.



These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those