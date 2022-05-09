Q1 2022 Thoughtworks Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Thoughtworks earnings call for the first quarter of 2022. We will be recording today's call. (Operator Instructions)



Joining us today will be Thoughtworks' President and CEO, Guo Xiao; and CFO, Erin Cummins. The earnings press release was issued earlier today and is available on the Investor Relations page on thoughtworks.com if you want to review or download a copy.



Some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our expected business outlook, are forward-looking and as such, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those factors described in today's press release and discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we may file with the SEC from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on this call. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they are made only as of the date when they were