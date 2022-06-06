Jun 06, 2022 / 02:50PM GMT
David John Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Associate Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst
All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Dave Koning, I'm a senior research analyst at Baird covering services, fintech and payments. And I'm very pleased to introduce Thoughtworks this morning. We have CFO, Erin Cummins, and we have Chief Commercial Officer, Sai Mandapaty.
And you might know Thoughtworks. They were an IPO last year, growing very rapidly, 30% plus since the COVID impact. They've been growing super-fast since then. And they're an IT consulting and outsourcing company. And with that, why don't I turn it over to Erin to run through some slides.
Erin Cummins - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - CFO
Thanks. Thanks, Dave, for the introduction. And thanks to all of you for joining us today. It's the first round of investor conferences that we've done since our IPO of September of last year. So I will just give a very brief introduction of myself. As Dave said, I am the CFO for Thoughtworks, Erin Cummins.
Thoughtworks Holding Inc at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Transcript
Jun 06, 2022 / 02:50PM GMT
