Sep 09, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT
Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst
Day 3 of our conference. I'm Ashwin Shirvaikar, Citi's payments processors and IT services analyst. Thank you all for being here. Our next company is Thoughtworks. And from Thoughtworks, I'm delighted to invite Erin Cummins, who is the CFO; and Sai Mandapaty, the Chief Commercial Officer. Thank you both for being here and appreciate you doing this for us.
As we've been doing with every meeting we have hosted, because there are always new investors in the room, maybe I can start with asking you to spend maybe 2, 3 minutes just giving us a broad overview of who Thoughtworks is, and then we'll take it from there.
Erin Cummins - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - CFO
Okay. Well, I will get us started, and I will be brief, as I'm sure your questions will help us get to know Thoughtworks a little bit more. But to start with, I would say Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. What -- our aim is
