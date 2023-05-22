May 22, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Thanks, everyone, for joining. It's Tien-Tsin Huang from IT Services. Really excited to have the Thoughtworks team with us. Chris Murphy, CEO of North America, is here; and of course, Erin Cummins, CFO. So we'll do fireside chat like we have with some of the other sessions. And of course, we'll take questions from the audience. We'll also take questions from the portal. I think it's working. So feel free to send stuff there, and I'll respond as I see it.



So again, thank you for being here. I know it's a lot of travel involved for both of you.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystSo just thinking about, I always trying to come up with a [corny] opening question. But with the Thoughtworks name, I've always liked that name. So can we start with that? Sort of how did the name come about? And sort of how does it define the whole mission for Thoughtworks? Maybe we