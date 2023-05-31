May 31, 2023 / 06:35PM GMT

Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Analyst



All right. We're going to get started here. My name is Bryan Bergin, I'm Cowen's services and HCM analyst. I appreciate you all joining us today. We have Thoughtworks here. Thoughtworks is a technology strategy and digital engineering services vendor, over $1 billion in revenue and over 12,000 employees. The company has a strong thought leadership reputation that supports elevated per capita premium relative to the comp set.



With us today, we have Chris Murphy. Chris has been with the company for nearly 20 years.



Christopher Gerard Murphy - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - CEO of Thoughtworks North America



Yes. That's right.



Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Multiple executive roles, and you now serve as the company's CEO of North America. So first of all, thanks for being here.



Christopher Gerard Murphy - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - CEO of Thoughtworks North America



You're