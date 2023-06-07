Jun 07, 2023 / 06:35PM GMT

David John Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Associate Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst



Yes, why don't we get started, everyone.Thanks, everybody, for joining us today. My name is Dave Koning, I'm a senior research analyst at Baird covering business process outsourcing, and very pleased to introduce Thoughtworks today, one of the leading global IT consulting and project firms. We have Sai Mandapaty, the Chief Commercial Officer; and Julie Woods-Moss, Chief Marketing Officer, with us today. And maybe what we could do is kind of kick it off with just a little bit of a review of the business, what you do, value proposition to clients, et cetera, and then we'll do a Q&A.



Sai Krishna Mandapaty - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - Chief Commercial Officer



Yes. Sure. I can start. So we are representing Thoughtworks incorporated. We are a Chicago-based technology consulting company. We've been in business for 30 years. Actually, this year, we are celebrating our 30th anniversary, a few weeks ago. We provide end-to-end