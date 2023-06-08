Jun 08, 2023 / 09:10PM GMT

Jason Alan Kupferberg - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research & Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Jason Kupferberg, the payments, processors and IT services analyst here at Bank of America. And we are very excited to have Xiao, CEO of Thoughtworks. Really appreciate you joining us.



Xiao Guo - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research & Senior AnalystThank you for having this fireside chat. It's pretty remarkable. I mean, what a difference a year makes for this industry, right? I mean, we were sitting here 12 months ago, and it was all about how do we find enough people and the digital skill sets, right? Yes, exactly. Like you almost missed the wage inflation a little bit, right. But now obviously, challenges are on the demand side for everybody.And so I would love to just kind of get your kind of top-down view of what's going on in