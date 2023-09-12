Sep 12, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Arvind Anil Ramnani - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Hi. Thanks, everyone, for joining. I'm Arvind Ramnani, Vertical Software and Fintech Analyst at Piper Sandler. And with me, we have Thoughtworks' Chris, who heads up North America. I just -- I guess just in terms of a quick introduction, if you want to just start with your role at Thoughtworks and then we can just jump into Q&A.



Christopher Gerard Murphy - Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. - Chief Revenue & Client Officer



Sure. So actually, I've just moved into a new role at Thoughtworks as the Global Chief Client and Revenue Officer. But as noted, prior to that I've spent the last 5 years running our North American office and prior to that I was -- have been at Thoughtworks 19 years, having run previously our European Indian offices and our Asia Pac offices.



Arvind Anil Ramnani - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Congrats on the new role.



Christopher Gerard