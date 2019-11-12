Q3 2019 2U Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to 2U, Inc. 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference call over to your speaker today, Ed Goodwin, SVP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Ed Goodwin - 2U, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to 2U's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. On the call, we have Chip Paucek, our CEO; and Paul Lalljie, our CFO. Following Chip and Paul's remarks, we will take questions.



Our press release was issued after the close of the market and is posted on our website, where this call is being simultaneously webcast.



Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements regarding our financial and operating results, new educational offerings, student and university demand and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Please refer to the