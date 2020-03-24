2U Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Ed Goodwin - 2U, Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome to 2U's Virtual Investor Day. I'm Ed Goodwin, SVP, Investor Relations. Thanks for joining us this morning.



This was originally planned to be an in-person event, but circumstances have made that impossible. We appreciate your flexibility in accommodating a slightly different format. Of course, our business is all about taking what had for centuries has been an in-person experience and making it more broadly accessible online. So this change in format is appropriate.



When you trust the process, good things happen.



Before we get started, I'd like to first direct your attention to the forward-looking statements slide in our presentation material. During the course of this presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our financial and operating results, new educational offerings, students and university