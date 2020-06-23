2U Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Christopher J. Paucek - 2U, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 2U, Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This year, we're pleased to conduct our annual meeting virtually for the first time, which allows us to reach a greater number of our stockholders while also promoting public health and maintaining social distancing in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you encounter any technical difficulties accessing or participating in the meeting, please refer to the Broadridge technical support information on the annual meeting web portal.



I'd like to first introduce the members of the 2U Board that are joining the meeting today virtually: Ed Macias, Jack Larson, Valerie Jarrett, Greg Peters, Earl Lewis, Sallie Krawcheck, Coretha Rushing and Rob Stavis. We also have a number of company executives joining