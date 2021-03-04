Mar 04, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT
Joshua Phillip Baer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Good morning. Welcome to day 4 of the Morgan Stanley Technology Media telecom conference. I am Josh Baer, software analyst here at Morgan Stanley, joined today by Paul Lalljie, CFO of 2U. Welcome, Paul. How are you?
Paul S. Lalljie - 2U, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Josh. Good to have you -- thank you for having me today.
Joshua Phillip Baer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Awesome. First, before we get started, few disclosures, one from Morgan Stanley, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosures website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And from 2U, please make sure to check 2U's IR website for safe harbor language around forward-looking statements. And with that, lots of questions for you, Paul.
2U Inc at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 04, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...