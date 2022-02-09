Q4 2021 2U Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Report Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Parth Patel, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Parth Patel -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to 2U's Full Year and Fourth Year -- Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Parth Patel, Head of Investor Relations at 2U. I'm joined by Chip Paucek, our Co-Founder and CEO; and Paul Lalljie, our CFO. Following Chip and Paul's prepared remarks, we will take questions. Our Investor Relations website, investor.2u.com, has our earnings press release and slide presentation as well as a simultaneous webcast of this call. A webcast replay of this call will be made available for the next 90 days.



Statements made on this call may include forward-looking statements regarding our financial and operating results, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans and objectives of management for future operations, the