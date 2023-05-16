2U Inc at Needham Technology and Media Conference Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 02:15PM GMT

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company - Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining me in this next session of the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. I'm Ryan MacDonald, and I lead the firm's edtech research efforts here. And I'm lucky to be joined by the team from 2U in this session. We've got CFO Paul Lalljie, and Head of Investor Relations Steve Virostek.



Gentlemen, thanks for joining me.



Paul Lalljie - 2U, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Ryan. Appreciate you having us.



Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company - Analyst



Absolutely. Just for some housekeeping on the format. So it's going to be a fireside chat Q&A-type format. We do a little bit of some slides as well for you to follow along with. But if you do have questions for management, we'll try to save five to 10 minutes at the end to get some question and answer from the room.



If not, we'll keep going on up here as well. But with that, we'll dive in.



So Paul, for those who might not be familiar with 2U, why don't you give