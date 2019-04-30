Q2 2019 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Twist Bioscience Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jim Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin, sir.



Jim Thorburn - Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFO



All right, thank you, Nicole. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience conference call to review our fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results and business progress. Please review the press release we issued earlier today, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call is Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of overall progress on Twist business, and I will report on our financial milestones and operational performance. Then, Emily will discuss our upcoming milestones and directions. We will then open up the call for questions. As a