Q2 2020 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

James M. Thorburn - Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFO



All right. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. First and foremost, we hope each of you is safe and healthy, wherever you are during this time. I'd like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience Conference Call to review our fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results and business progress. We did issue our financial results earlier today, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call is Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of recent progress in Twist's businesses, and I will report on our financial and operational performance.