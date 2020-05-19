May 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Gregg Genova;UBS Securities Co. Ltd.;Managing Director - Healthcare Sector Sales Specialist,



Hey, good morning. Thank you, everyone, for attending the UBS Virtual Health Care Conference. This is Gregg Genova from the UBS equity sales team. The session is a fireside chat with Twist Biosciences. Happy to have here with me, Emily Leproust, Founder and CEO; and Jim Thorburn, CFO. So I have plenty of questions prepared. If you'd like to ask a question, please use the UBS conference website to input a question, and I'll be happy to ask Emily and Jim.



Questions and Answers:

- Healthcare Sector Sales Specialist,So with that, why don't I jump right in? So of course, front and center right now is COVID-19. I know you guys had some puts and takes. So let's first cover the positives. You had nearly, I think, $500,000 in revenue on the positive side from 3 main areas: the reference sequences, the enrichment panel, and of course, the custom