Oct 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Twist Biopharma Virtual Biopharma Analyst & Investor Event. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Emily Leproust, Chief Executive Officer of Twist Bioscience. Please go ahead.



Emily Marine Leproust - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everybody, and good afternoon, if you are in Europe or Asia. It's my great pleasure to host you today for our Virtual Biopharma Analyst & Investor Event. As you know, biopharma is becoming an important part of Twist, and we thought it would be useful to you to hear from some of our customers about what they do with our platform and the benefit that it brings to their work and their companies.



So with that, we go to the next slide, and I will mention, first, that we will be making some forward-looking statements today.



Next, I'd like to very quickly go over the agenda. So I'll give you a brief welcome and Twist overview. Then we'll hear