Q1 2022 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Twist Bioscience's fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Angela Bitting. SVP of Corporate Affairs and Chief ESG Officer.



Angela Bitting - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Chief ESG Officer & Senior VP of Corporate Affairs



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I would like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Biosciences conference call to review our fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results and business progress. We issued our financial results this morning, which is available at our website, www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress on Twist businesses. Jim will report on our financial and operational