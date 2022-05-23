May 23, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT

Great. So we're hosting Twist Biosciences for our next fireside chat. I have with me Jim Thorburn, CFO; and Angela Bitting, SVP of Corporate Affairs. Fireside chat format. If anyone in the audience has any questions, feel free to use the app, and we can bring them up here on the iPad. But with that, I'll go ahead and get started.



Questions and Answers:

So Jim, Twist's portfolio touches on several fast-growing areas like Discovery, NGS, SynBio. Where do you see the largest growth drivers over the near term and maybe over the long term?- Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFOYes. It's an interesting question. I mean, over the last few years, we've been growing at roughly twice the market. The overall market is about $3 billion. If you just look at our last quarter numbers, we're up roughly 50% year-over-year. So if you look at the 2 key elements of the portfolio, NGS and SynBio, this year, we're projecting NGS to be about $94 million to $96 million. Looking at SynBio,