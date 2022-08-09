Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. So for our next panel here, happy to welcome Twist Biosciences for next fireside chat. With us, we have CFO, Jim Thorburn and Chief Commercial Officer, Patty Finn. Welcome.



James M. Thorburn - Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFO



Yes. I'm the CFO, and I've got the dull Scottish accent. Patty is Chief Commercial Officer and has got a more aggressive accent.



Questions and Answers:

All right. So maybe dig in then from that there. So I guess Twist's portfolio touches on several fast-growing areas across antibody discovery, NGS, Synbio. I guess maybe talk from a high level, where do you see the largest near-term and maybe long-term opportunities across the portfolio?- Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFOWell, we just ended -- we just announced our quarter last week, last Friday seems like a long time ago. Revenue was $56 million for the quarter, and we had bookings orders almost $60 million. So in terms of orders,