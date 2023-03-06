Mar 06, 2023 / 09:40PM GMT
Steven Mah - TD Securities Inc. - Analyst
So good afternoon. Steven Mah here on the Tools & Diagnostics team here at TD Cowen. Our next panel today is focused on synthetic-biology-enabled drug discovery and AI-driven drug discovery. So similar to other transformational technologies such as the Internet, we believe synthetic biology and AI may become one of the most important technologies of our time with the promise to address many of the global issues challenging us today, sustainability, high cost, affordability.
So with technology advancements, such as gene editing, new R&D tools capable of generating huge amounts of biologically relevant data in single cells or in tissues, continuing lowering of R&D, input costs, the lowering of computing costs and increasing computing power and the emergence of machine learning and generative AI. So we believe we're at the precipice of a new revolution, innovation and drug discovery, which can deliver better and safer drugs at a faster and a much lower cost.
So today, our panelists are Sean McClain, AbSci CEO and Founder; Stephen Dilly,
Codexis Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc and Twist Bioscience Corp at TD Cowen Health Care Conference- Panel Transcript
