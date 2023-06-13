Jun 13, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Matt Sykes, life science tools and diagnostics analyst at Goldman Sachs. I have the pleasure of welcoming the management team from Twist Bioscience today, Emily Leproust, the CEO and Co-Founder; and Jim Thorburn, the CFO. Emily, Jim, thank you very much for joining us today.



Emily Marine Leproust - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystMaybe I think it would be helpful to maybe for you to set the stage first, talk about the most recent results and kind of what sort of trends you're seeing for the business over the course of the second half of this year.- Twist Bioscience Corporation - CFO & Principal Accounting OfficerYes. So in terms of recent