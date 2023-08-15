Aug 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Elizabeth Cristina Mari Garcia - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - US Life Science Analyst



All right, guys. Thanks so much for joining. We are starting now our innovation across drug discovery, molecule synthesis and precision medicine. So we've thrown everything that we possibly can on the title. Hopefully, we've encapsulated enough.



But Liza Garcia, UBS life science tools and diagnostics analyst. I'm being joined by my co-coverage John Sourbeer and then we have Sean McClain, the CEO of Absci. We have Patrick Finn the Chief Operating Officer and President of Twist, we have Anna Marie Wagner, SVP, Corporate Development at Ginkgo, and we have Ross Muken here as well, the CFO of SOPHiA GENETICS. And so we have quite a number of companies to take it off. And I think we'll start on some broader themes and then we'll drill down to the company level questions. But just to start it off, obviously, maybe we'll go down the row on this, from Ross -- from left to right. But -- all right.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank,