Q4 2023 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience's Conference Call to review our fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Business Progress. We issued our initial results release this morning, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, acting CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress, and Jim will report on our financial and operational performance. Emily will