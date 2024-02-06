Twist Bioscience Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and thank you for standing by. My name is Jay and I will be your operator today. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Robert Chess. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert Chess - Twist Bioscience Corp - Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Twist Bioscience Corporation. My name is Robert chess. I am the Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors, who will act as Chairman of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Twist Bioscience Corporation. I am very healthy and happy to welcome each of you and the Company is pleased to have each of you in attendance via the web portal and the 800 number that we have provided. Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce the other members of the Board and the business team who are with us today.



The other Board members and members of the Board in attendance at this are Nelson Chan, Keith Crandell, Xiaoying Mai, Jan Johannson, Robert Ragusa, Melissa Starovasnik, and Emily Leproust. The following