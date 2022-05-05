Q1 2022 Texas Roadhouse Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Tonya R. Robinson - Texas Roadhouse, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Savannah, and good evening, everyone. By now, you should have access to our earnings release for the first quarter ended March 29, 2022. It may also be found on our website at texasroadhouse.com in the Investors section.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer all of you to our earnings release and our recent filings with the SEC. These documents provide a more detailed discussion of the relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements, including factors