Natera Inc CFO Michael Brophy Sells 34,029 Shares

Michael Brophy, the Chief Financial Officer of Natera Inc, executed a sale of 34,029 shares of the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $70.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,382,730.87. Natera Inc is a diagnostics company that specializes in genetic testing and analysis. The company's offerings include non-invasive prenatal tests, carrier screening for hereditary disorders, cancer screening, and organ health tests. Natera aims to provide patients with comprehensive insights into their genetic information to inform healthcare decisions. Over the past year, Michael Brophy has sold a total of 92,071 shares of Natera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Natera Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 69 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $70.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.365 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Natera Inc is modestly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $62.19, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation. For more detailed information on the insider's recent transactions and the company's financials, please refer to the SEC filing. SEC Filing

