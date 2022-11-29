Nov 29, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today from Tyra are Todd Harris, Chief Executive Officer; and Hiroomi Tada, our Chief Medical Officer. Also on today's call is Dr. Jonathan Rosenberg, Chief of the Genitourinary Medical Oncology Service, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology and the Enno W. Ercklentz Chair of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



Todd will provide introductory remarks and will review the outsized market opportunity for TYRA-300 and