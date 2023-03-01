Mar 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tyra Biosciences Conference Call to discuss the expansion of the development of TYRA-300. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Amy Conrad from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Amy Conrad - Tyra Biosciences, Inc. - Investor Contact



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today from Tyra are Todd Harris, Chief Executive Officer; Ron Swanson, Chief Scientific Officer; and Hiroomi Tada, Chief Medical Officer. Also on today's call are Dr. Michael Bober, Medical Director of the Skeletal Dysplasia Program at Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware; and Dr. Laurence Legeai-Mallet from the Imagine Institute in Paris, France.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements concerning Tyra's future expectations, plans, prospects, strategy and performance, which constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of