Q4 2022 Universal Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Universal Electronics Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kirsten Cadman, LHA Investor Relations. Please begin.



Kirsten F. Chapman - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - MD and Principal



Thank you, Norma, and thank you all for joining us for the Universal Electronics 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. By now, you should have received a copy of the press release. If you have not, please contact LHA at (415) 433-3777 or visit the Investor Relations section of the website. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet. A webcast replay of this call, including any additional updated material nonpublic information that might be discussed during this call will be available on the company's website at uei.com for 1 year.



During this call,