Q2 2023 Universal Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Universal Electronics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.



Universal Electronics' 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.



This call is being broadcast live over the Internet. A webcast replay of this call, including any additional updated material nonpublic information that might be discussed during this call, will be available on the company's website at