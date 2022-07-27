Q2 2022 Frontier Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Frontier Group Holdings Q2 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host, David Erdman. You may begin.



David Erdman -



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2022 earnings call. Today's speakers will be Barry Biffle, President and CEO; Jimmy Dempsey, EVP and CFO; and Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial. Each will deliver brief prepared remarks, and then we'll get to your questions.



But first, let me quickly cover the customary Safe harbor provisions. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning risk factors which could cause such differences are outlined in the announcement we published earlier, along with reports we filed with the SEC.



We may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled