Feb 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Erdman, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
David Erdman - Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Today's speakers will be Barry Biffle, Chief Executive Officer; Jimmy Dempsey, President; and Mark Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer.
It will deliver brief prepared remarks and then we'll get to your questions on today's call, we will be presenting supplemental materials, which can be viewed on the webcast platform with a PC or a smartphone. If you're not accessing the call from either or technical issues arise. You can follow along by downloading the presentation from our website at dot FLY, frontier.com/events and presentations before yielding
Q4 2023 Frontier Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...