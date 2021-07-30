Jul 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Tim Phillips - Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining Universal Logistics Holdings' second quarter earnings call. To start with, I would like to extend a big thank you to the hard-working associates throughout the Universal family. We have successfully navigated many of the supply chain disruptions that were prevalent throughout much of the quarter. Your efforts and a cannot fail attitude, have continued to deliver strong results for our customers and valued shareholders. Walking our way out of the COVID pandemic has presented many challenges for the transportation and logistics space. However, we have also seen