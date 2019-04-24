Q1 2019 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corporation - Director of IR & Senior VP



Welcome and thank you for joining us. On the call today are Mariner Kemper, President and CEO; and Ram Shankar, CFO. Jim Rine, President and CEO of UMB Bank, will be available for the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, all of which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties.



Actual results and other future circumstances or aspirations may differ from those set forth in any forward-looking statements.