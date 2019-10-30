Q3 2019 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the UMB Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kay Gregory, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corporation - Director of IR & Senior VP



Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter call. Mariner Kemper, President and CEO; and Ram Shankar, our CFO, will share a few comments about our results; and Jim Rine, CEO of the Bank, will also be available for the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, all of which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results and other future circumstances or aspirations may differ from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Details about factors that may cause them to differ is contained in our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements made speak only as of today, and we undertake no