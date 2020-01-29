Q4 2019 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the UMB Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kay Gregory, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corporation - Director of IR & Senior VP



Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter and year-end call. Mariner Kemper, President and CEO; and Ram Shankar, CFO, will share a few comments about our results. Jim Rine, CEO of UMB Bank, will also be available for the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, all of which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results and other future circumstances or aspirations may differ from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Details about factors that may cause them to differ are contained in our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and we undertake no