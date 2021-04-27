Apr 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of UMB Financial Corporation. Please note that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mariner Kemper, chairman and CEO of UMB. Mr. Kemper, the floor is yours.
J. Mariner Kemper - UMB Financial Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us today for our Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Once again, we have a meeting virtually. I know we're all looking forward to being able to gather in person in the future.
The past year has challenged at all, how we live, work and connect, and the realization of our actions have a broader impact on the world we live in. We've also been inspired with the countless stories of selflessness, hard work and the communities pulling together to confront the impacts of COVID-19. Integrity, stability and consistency are cornerstones that anchor us during times of upheaval and uncertainty. While we've grown considerably from our beginnings
UMB Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...