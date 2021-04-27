UMB Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us today for our Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Once again, we have a meeting virtually. I know we're all looking forward to being able to gather in person in the future.



The past year has challenged at all, how we live, work and connect, and the realization of our actions have a broader impact on the world we live in. We've also been inspired with the countless stories of selflessness, hard work and the communities pulling together to confront the impacts of COVID-19. Integrity, stability and consistency are cornerstones that anchor us during times of upheaval and uncertainty. While we've grown considerably from our beginnings