UMB Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of UMB Financial Corporation



J. Mariner Kemper - UMB Financial Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Yes. Good morning. Good morning, and thank you for joining us virtually today for our annual meeting of the shareholders. Although we brought much of our workforce back into the office over the past 2 months, the landscape has changed for all of us. One thing has become clear throughout the past couple of years and that is consistency pays off in challenging times.



For more than 109 years, we stayed true to our values of integrity and responsiveness, all while growing our company's footprint and revenue exponentially. That continuity has helped us navigate the pandemic and the ongoing uncertainty of the geopolitical front. I'm incredibly proud of the resiliency our teams have shown. The theme for this year is: Count on More, which has been our brand promise since