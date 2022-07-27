Q2 2022 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for attending today's UMB Financial Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. My name is Daniel and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Kay Gregory, UMB Investor Relations. You may now proceed.



Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corporation - Director of IR & Senior VP



Good morning and welcome to our second quarter call. Mariner Kemper, President and CEO; and Ram Shankar, CFO will share a few comments about our results. Jim Rine, CEO of UMB Bank and Tom Terry, Chief Credit Officer will also be available for the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These risks are included in our SEC filings and are summarized on Slide 43 of our presentation. Actual results may differ from those set forth in forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. We undertake no obligation to update them,