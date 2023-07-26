Q2 2023 UMB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to the UMB Financial Second Quarter Invesco. My name is Adam, and I'll be your Operator today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the floor to Kay Gregory, SVP and Director of Investor Relations, to begin. So Kay please go ahead when you are ready.



Kay Gregory - UMB Financial Corporation - Director of IR & Senior VP



Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 call. Mariner Kemper, President and CEO; and Ram Shankar, CFO, will share a few comments about our results. Jim Rine, CEO of UMB Bank; and Tom Terry, Chief Credit Officer, will also be available for the question-and-answer session. Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These risks are included in our SEC filings and are summarized on Slide 47 of our presentation. Actual results may differ from those set forth in forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. We undertake no obligation to update them, except to the