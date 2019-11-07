Q3 2019 Rent-A-Center Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Your speakers today are Mr. Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center; Maureen Short, Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel OâRourke, Senior Vice President of Finance.



Daniel B. OâRourke - Rent-A-Center, Inc. - SVP of Finance



Thank you, Latania. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our earnings release was distributed after market close yesterday, which outlines our operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. All related materials, including a link to the live webcast are available on our website at investor.rentacenter.com.



As a reminder, some of the statements provided on this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially